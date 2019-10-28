Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard Ball acquired 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,158.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,934.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,865 shares of company stock valued at $183,300. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

