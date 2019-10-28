Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LRE. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective (up from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 704.44 ($9.20).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 687.50 ($8.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,875.00. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 749.50 ($9.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 711.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 694.43.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19), for a total value of £135,390.77 ($176,912.02).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

