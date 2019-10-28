Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 7.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLK opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLK. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.72.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

