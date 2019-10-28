Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 262 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Inphi were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inphi during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,679,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Inphi by 83.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Inphi during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inphi during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.23.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,347,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,040. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $59.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 1.57. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $66.56.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

