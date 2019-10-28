Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 30.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVAL. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GVAL opened at $22.92 on Monday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2445 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.