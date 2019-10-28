Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 711 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 172.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 819,444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,063,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,305,000 after buying an additional 720,503 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $14,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $14,275,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 64.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 885,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,369,000 after buying an additional 347,806 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $26.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.99 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.94% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

