Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 676 Shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NASDAQ:ACT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NASDAQ:ACT) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. AdvisorShares Vice ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $26.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

