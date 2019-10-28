KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) Trading Up 0.4%

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.40, approximately 2,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0806 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

