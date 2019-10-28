Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,427,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,178,000 after acquiring an additional 630,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,084,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,415,000 after acquiring an additional 527,530 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,780,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,497,000 after acquiring an additional 336,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,316,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,510,000 after acquiring an additional 922,376 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge P. Lemann purchased 3,496,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.23. 252,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,833. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

