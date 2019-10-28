Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.99

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $620.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.01.
In other Koppers news, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $347,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,391.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $65,738.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
