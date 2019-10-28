Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.99

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $620.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Koppers had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $347,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,391.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $65,738.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

