Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Holdings Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,349,000 after acquiring an additional 584,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 336,968 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $8,228,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 262,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 146,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,831,000 after acquiring an additional 114,137 shares during the period. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $43.98 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

