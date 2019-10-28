Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $22.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $22.25.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 146.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 88.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 98.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 378,544 shares during the period.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

