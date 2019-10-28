KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of KREF opened at $20.22 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 637.35, a current ratio of 637.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.58%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

