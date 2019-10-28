Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby stock opened at $81.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $86.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $666.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.17 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $57,125.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at $916,982.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,023. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

