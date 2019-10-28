Kilroy Realty’s (KRC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $215.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

