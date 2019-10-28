KickCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Exmo and Kucoin. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00213970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.25 or 0.01501393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00117961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exmo, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bibox, CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

