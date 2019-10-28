Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Update

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 797,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 119,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Kforce has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $951.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Kforce had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $338.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $130,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,803 shares of company stock worth $323,440. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 9.7% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 12.1% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Kforce by 24.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

