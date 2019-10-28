KeyCorp Reiterates Hold Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2019 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.76.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,646,686. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,806. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.