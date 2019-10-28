KeyCorp Comments on Trinity Industries Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Trinity Industries in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRN. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

TRN opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 108,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $2,158,512.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth $204,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

