Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 406.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KW stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

KW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

