Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.83, approximately 30,733 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,242,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Kennametal from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Longbow Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,715.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 9.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 358,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

