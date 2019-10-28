Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KELYA. Northcoast Research downgraded Kelly Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on Kelly Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
KELYA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $927.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.78. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $28.91.
In other news, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $732,989.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,170.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $74,780.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,325 shares of company stock valued at $863,445. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
