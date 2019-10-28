Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KELYA. Northcoast Research downgraded Kelly Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on Kelly Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

KELYA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $927.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.78. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.09%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $732,989.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,170.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $74,780.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,325 shares of company stock valued at $863,445. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.