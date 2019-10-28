Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) to Market Perform

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of MCY traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 715,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.25.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.34 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury General will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercury General by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 14.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

