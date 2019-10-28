Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,485,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,217,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

