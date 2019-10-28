Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,285 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Stryker by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.50. 658,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day moving average of $204.26. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,427. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.