Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 6,190 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods makes up approximately 3.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.34% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 810.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 67,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 60,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of CALM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,912. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

