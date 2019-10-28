KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

KBCSY opened at $35.80 on Thursday. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.90.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

