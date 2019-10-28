Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

KALV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 5,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,003. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.07. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 144.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 948.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666,525 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $10,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 170,439 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,608,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

