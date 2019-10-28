K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $50,000 Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 440,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $590,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,361,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,324,391.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 830,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,472 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.13 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.