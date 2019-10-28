K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 1,940 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $50,000. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $65,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $145.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $101,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.98 per share, with a total value of $1,374,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,059.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.81.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

