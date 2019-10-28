K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 1,940 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $50,000. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $65,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $145.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $101,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.98 per share, with a total value of $1,374,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,059.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.81.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
