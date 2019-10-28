K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 45,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 774.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,225,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,455 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $26.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

