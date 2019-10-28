K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 3,800 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $82.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

