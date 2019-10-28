Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given a $29.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) received a $29.00 price target from equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 3,368,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,735. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $30.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $189,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,537.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 160.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

