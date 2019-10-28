JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 61 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 61 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a CHF 50 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 59 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 48 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 56.20.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

