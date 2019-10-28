JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $107.00 Price Target for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.00 target price on Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.50.

GPI traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.67. 260,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,108. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 10,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $880,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $882,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,597. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

