JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,509 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $126.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.