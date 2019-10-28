JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.21

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.21 and last traded at $126.68, with a volume of 1050412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average is $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.