JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) a $240.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RTN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.94.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,032. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.54. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $216.54. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Raytheon by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 21,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Raytheon by 8.7% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in Raytheon by 2.1% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 239,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

