JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 270 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.89) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Glencore to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 288.35 ($3.77).

GLEN opened at GBX 236.90 ($3.10) on Friday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.27.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

