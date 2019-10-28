JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €23.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €24.75 ($28.78) price target on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.98 ($29.04).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.