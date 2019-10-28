Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Update

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,400 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 302,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.84. 58,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,647. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.