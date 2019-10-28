Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $265,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $128.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.46. The stock has a market cap of $336.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.