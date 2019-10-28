Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

NMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NYSE NMM opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $218.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.82. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.63 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

