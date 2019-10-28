Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Grace & Co in a report released on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GRA. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.44 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 bought 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.91 per share, with a total value of $1,603,471.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Force Andrew Hudson La III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.04 per share, for a total transaction of $276,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,834.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 498,970 shares of company stock worth $32,047,464 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 47.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 154.8% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 12.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

