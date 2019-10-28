Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 655,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 250,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 96.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78,704 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela purchased 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.72 per share, with a total value of $129,999.52. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JHG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

NYSE JHG opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

