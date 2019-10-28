Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells $715,492.08 in Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) EVP Robert L. Katz sold 19,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $715,492.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,460,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after buying an additional 799,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,943,000 after buying an additional 662,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after buying an additional 260,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 195,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

