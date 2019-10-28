iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 52-Week High at $213.03

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $213.03 and last traded at $213.03, with a volume of 1223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.59.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.26.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4409 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.
iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYW)
iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).
