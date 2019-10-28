iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 52-Week High at $213.03

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $213.03 and last traded at $213.03, with a volume of 1223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.26.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4409 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,860,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYW)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.