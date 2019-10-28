iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Trimmed by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 56,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,742. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

