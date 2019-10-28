iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.33 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

