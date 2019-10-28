iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Reduced by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 185,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 58,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 131,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,344. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2099 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

